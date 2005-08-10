Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam

Summary sheet
Construction of 5 Junior Wholesale Cash & Carry Stores (6000 to 9000 sq. m sales area).
The project is part of Metro's expansion in Vietnam. Metro Cash & Carry offers three types of store formats: Classic, Junior and Eco. In this way, the company is able of adjusting to the different market conditions and the varying regional customer needs.
For the purpose of the Vietnamese market, Metro Cash & Carry has adopted the Junior format, which is also widely used in eastern and southern Europe. This stores format is particularly suited for locations with a smaller trading area, offering a wide variety of food products supplemented by an extensive non-food programme to its commercial customers.
Cash and Carry outlets can be included in the Annex II of the Council directive 97/11. However there is not EU common mandatory thresholds for EIA, applicable to these commercial outlets and in several EU countries the requirement of an EIA is established case by case. If an EIA is required by the national legislation of Vietnam will be elucidated during appraisal. Main environmental risks are traffic increase and the ones originated from location. Although sites are usually positioned in the outskirts of the cities with direct access to main roads it will be verified that the stores are not located in sensible or nature protected areas. The promoter is committed to environmental protection and considers it as a strategic task. The group-wide environmental guidelines have been in force since 1997 and an ‘Environmental Management System’ ensures that the principles laid down in the guidelines are implemented in the corporate processes at all levels.
The promoter utilises procurement procedures, which are usual in the sector and are satisfactory to the EIB. EU procurement Directives are not applicable.
Wholesale Trade.
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