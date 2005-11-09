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VOESTALPINE STEEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 4,000,000
Poland : € 16,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2006 : € 4,000,000
27/11/2006 : € 16,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2006
20050171
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Central and Eastern European investment programme
Voestalpine AG, Linz, Austria
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 25 million.
Estimated at EUR 50 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new steel service center, a profile forming plant and five warehouses.

The project comprises an investment programme aiming to improve the promoter’s presence and customer service in the Eastern European markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The projects covered by the investment programme do not fall under either Annex I or II of the 97/11/EC Directive on EIA as amended by 2003/35/EC. However, the Service Center in Poland is directly covered by the Polish law on EIA. Consequently, the promoter has carried out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the sub-project.

The promoter is a private company to which EU Directives on procurement do not apply. The promoter usually carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is common in the industry.

Comments

Manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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