BUDAPEST-METRO LINE 2-M2 ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet
- Municipality of Budapest - Project Implementation Unit
Office of the Mayor, 1052- Budapest, Városház utca 9-11. Hungary
Mr. Dénes SIKLÓSI, Head of Project Implementation Unit
Tel.: +36 (1) 327 1066
- Budapest Transport Limited (BKV Rt.)
H-1980 Budapest, POB 11. Hungary
Mr. Zoltán DONÁTH, Deputy General Director
Tel.: +36 (1) 461 6653
The project comprises BKV’s purchase of 22 new metro trains to operate on the existing metro line 2 (M2) and the upgrading of an existing depot. The new rolling stock will replace obsolete Russian type rolling stock, which is up to 35 years old.
The Budapest Public Transport Company (BKV) decided to buy new rolling stock to match the asset life of the currently rehabilitated infrastructure for M2, which will have an economic life of around 35 years after completion. The new vehicles will have a higher passenger comfort and energy efficiency.
The construction of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plants and is not covered by Annex I or II of EU Directive 97/11/EC. BKV has the intention of obtaining the ISO 9002 certification for operation of its metro lines and supports a sustainable environmental protection policy. BKV is also committed to continue improvements in environmental management and to achieve accreditation to the ISO 14001 standard in the near future. Overall the project will have a positive effect on the environment.
BKV is an organisation that is subject to EU public procurement directives. As required by these Directives, the tender notice for pre-qualification was published in the EU Official Journal (OJEU) on 06/06/2005.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.