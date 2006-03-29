TOURS PERIPHERIQUE NORD OUEST

Summary sheet
Construction of the north-west section of the ring road of the city of Tours.
The project, which will provide the final link in the first complete bypass in the west of the conurbation of Tours, will help to relieve congestion in the city centre and on existing roads, connect business parks in the north and south of the conurbation and improve links between the communes. The ring road will also provide a rapid and safe link between three motorways of Europe-wide importance (A10, A85 and A28).
The project is covered by EU Directives 85/337/EEC and 92/43/EEC. Its design has been the subject of an environmental impact study within the framework of public enquiry procedures. The environmental aspects will be examined as part of the Bank's appraisal of the project.
The works will be announced by the department of Indre-et-Loire. The procurement procedures will be examined as part of the project appraisal.
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