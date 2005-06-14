NIGER - PG SECTEUR FINANCIER II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- SONIBANK,
- Banque Internationale pour l'Afrique au Niger (BIA Niger),
- Bank of Africa Niger (BOA)
A credit line in favour of SONIBANK, BIA Niger and BOA Niger for the granting of finance to small and medium-sized enterprises.
To increase intermediaries’ access to medium and long-term resources in order to promote the financing – in the form of loans – of capital projects undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises and thus help to improve the competitiveness and growth of the private sector in Niger.
The environmental impact of each of the capital projects supported via the global loans will be assessed by the intermediaries on the basis of instructions issued by the Bank, which will check that the projects comply with the environmental standards normally applied by it.
The equipment, services and works under the supported projects will be selected in accordance with appropriate procedures - international or national invitations to tender or consultations – in the light of the characteristics of the projects.
Global loans. Sectors eligible under the Cotonou Agreement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.