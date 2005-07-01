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TER RHONE ALPES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2005 : € 100,000,000
10/11/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 200 million to Rhône-Alpes Region for rail upgrading

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2005
20050134
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TER Rhônes-Alpes
Région Rhône-Alpes (as organising authority for regional transport) and SNCF (for the supply and operation of the rolling stock).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 200 million.
Approximately EUR 480 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Acquisition of rolling stock for the regional express train (TER) lines of the Rhône-Alpes region.

To improve non-polluting regional transport and contribute to regional development and improving the quality of life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The purchase of new rolling stock to replace old equipment will help to make rail transport more attractive than road transport. This will result in a reduction in the number of journeys undertaken by private car and limit the harmful effects associated with this mode of transport (local atmospheric pollution and noise).

The Région Rhône-Alpes is an organisation subject to EU procurement directives. All works contracts for projects financed by the Bank will be issued in accordance with the provisions of EU law.

Other links
Related press
France: EUR 200 million to Rhône-Alpes Region for rail upgrading

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 200 million to Rhône-Alpes Region for rail upgrading
Other links

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