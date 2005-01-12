Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SAN RAFFAELE MILANO R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 165,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 165,500,000
Services : € 82,750,000
Education : € 82,750,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2007 : € 82,750,000
12/04/2007 : € 82,750,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2007
20050112
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
San Raffaele Milano R&D
Fondazione Centro San Raffaele del Monte Tabor.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project consists of the expansion of the existing facilities in R&D and education as well as R&D operating expenditure in the biomedical sector.

The purpose of the Project is to strengthen the promoter's R&D capabilities exploring the synergies between basic and clinical research, education and medical practice.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project will not require an EIA, due to the size, location and limited impact. The overall effect of the Project can be expected to be environmentally sustainable.

The promoter is a private company and, therefore, not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The procedures followed will be verified during the appraisal.

Comments

Education and Research & Development.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications