Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SEA AEROPORTI DI MILANO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 114,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 114,000,000
Transport : € 114,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2006 : € 22,000,000
19/09/2006 : € 35,000,000
27/02/2006 : € 57,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/02/2006
20050088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEA Aeroporti di Milano
Società Esercizi Aeroportuali SpA.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 115 million.
Around EUR 230 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project comprises part of the promoter’s investment plan for Malpensa, which has been agreed with the regulator and includes works foreseen in the original masterplan. Components include improvements of the taxiways, the extension of aprons, the installation of visual aids, and the rehabilitation and new installation of the baggage handling systems (BHS).

The project aims at improving the quality of the service delivered to passengers within approved capacity limits and increasing the safety and security levels at the airport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures followed are in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Comments

Airports.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications