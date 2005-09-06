Sviluppo Provincie della Basilicata

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Summary sheet
Provinces of Matera and Potenza have established a Local Development Plan for Infrastructures (Programmi di Opere Pubbliche 2005-2007), defining investments to be carried out in the Basilicata Region directly by the two Provinces.
The Project would involve the construction/upgrading of local roads and school building for upper education, in order to reduce the infrastructure endowment gap which affects the two provinces.
The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement procedures followed are in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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