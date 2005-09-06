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SVILUPPO PROVINCIE DELLA BASILICATA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2006 : € 30,000,000
2/12/2005 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB Finance for Regional Development in Basilicata and Sicily

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2005
20050071
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo Provincie della Basilicata
Provincia di Matera and Provincia di Potenza
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 70 million.
Around EUR 220 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Provinces of Matera and Potenza have established a Local Development Plan for Infrastructures (Programmi di Opere Pubbliche 2005-2007), defining investments to be carried out in the Basilicata Region directly by the two Provinces.

The Project would involve the construction/upgrading of local roads and school building for upper education, in order to reduce the infrastructure endowment gap which affects the two provinces.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures followed are in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Other links
Related press
EIB Finance for Regional Development in Basilicata and Sicily

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Finance for Regional Development in Basilicata and Sicily
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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