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VIADUC DE MILLAU 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 143,250,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 143,250,000
Transport : € 143,250,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2007 : € 143,250,000
Other links
Related press
France: EIB lends Eur 143 million for the long-term financing of the Millau Viaduct

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2007
20050054
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Viaduc de Millau 2
Compagnie Eiffage du Viaduc de Millau (CEVM)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Around EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Second phase of financing the Millau Viaduct, a 2.5 km-long cable-stayed bridge across the Tarn valley in the south of France.

When opened to service in December 2004, the bridge provided the final link in the A75 motorway between Clermont-Ferrand and Béziers. It is designed both to open up the Central Massif and relieve traffic in the Rhône corridor by creating an alternative route to the south of France and Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the relevant Community directive, the Millau Viaduct was subjected to an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The main aspects considered were as follows: possible alternative routes; visual impact; environmental impact.

The project was the subject of an invitation to tender published in the OJEU in December 1999. CEVM was appointed as concessionaire by the competent authorities.

Comments

Road transport infrastructure.

Other links
Related press
France: EIB lends Eur 143 million for the long-term financing of the Millau Viaduct

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB lends Eur 143 million for the long-term financing of the Millau Viaduct
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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