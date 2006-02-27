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BANQUE REGIONALE DES MARCHES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 610,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 610,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2005 : € 610,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2006
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 16/04/2007
20050041
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Banque Régionale de Marchés
Banque Régionale de Marchés
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CFAF 400 million: equity participation of EUR 0.61 million, representing a maximum of 20% of BRM's capital. CFAF 255 million: participating conditional subordinated loan of EUR 0.39 million.
EUR 3.5 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Establishment of a regional merchant bank in Dakar - Banque Régionale de Marchés (BRM) - which will focus primarily on the capital markets in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

The promoters' aim is for BRM to become the WAEMU's reference bank in the field of debt securities, basing its strategy on an IT platform and a regional distribution system. At the same time, BRM will act as a merchant bank arranging structured finance and, accordingly, will be able to offer its customers universal banking services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Comments

Financial intermediation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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