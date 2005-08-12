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REGIONAL AND MUNICIPAL WATER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,955,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 11,955,000
Water, sewerage : € 11,955,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2007 : € 11,955,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 August 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2007
20050039
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Regional and Municipal Water Project
Republic of Bulgaria, in favour of four Bulgarian municipalities and their Municipal or Regional water companies (Sofia, Vratza, Gabrovo and Sliven)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 30 million.
Approximately EUR 187 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The integrated water projects in the towns of Sofia, Vratza, Gabrovo and Sliven include priority improvements of water supply, sewage and wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The objective of the project is to improve the quality and efficiency of water supply and wastewater services in four municipalities in Bulgaria, as well as to support the Country’s efforts to comply with EU directives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Bulgaria is working on enacting its environmental legislation in view of harmonising its environmental standards with EU regulations. The project will assist the Promoter to comply with the Drinking water Directive (98/83/EC) and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/217/EEC). All sub-projects include wastewater collection and treatment components and will, a priori, have beneficial environmental effects in terms of reduced pollution to the aquatic environment. All sub-projects will follow requirements of EIA Directive 97/11/EC and other environmental directives as applicable, which is a condition of ISPA grant assistance.

The Bank would align itself to ISPA procurement rules.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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