Gdansk Municipal Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project focuses on financing small and medium-scale investment schemes in the fields of transport, education, i2i, urban renewal and rehabilitation of municipal infrastructure and community facilities in Gdansk.
Road schemes to be undertaken in Gdansk comprise the construction of two flyover intersections as well as new road connections to the Port of Gdansk. The Bank was asked to support mainly the envisaged transport measures with adequate investment financing.
The relevant EU Directives have been transposed into national law. In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-projects comply with the Community acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, the Promoter will be required to ensure that sub-projects undertaken using EIB funds comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation, including scoping where appropriate.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure, where applicable, that the investments to be financed under the present operation will comply with EU procurement Directives.
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