ENEL Viesgo – Escatron

Summary sheet
Design, construction, commissioning and operation of a large-scale natural gas-fired combined cycle generating plant (CCGT) of around 800 MWe in Spain.
The project is expected to meet growing electricity demand on the Iberian Peninsula at a competitive cost using advanced gas-fired combined-cycle technology with a relatively low environmental impact. The plant will have a high energy-conversion efficiency, which will contribute to the rational use of energy, and the use of natural gas will contribute to the diversification of fuel supply in the electricity sector. The project is located in an Objective 2 region. The project will eventually offset emissions from other, more carbon intensive power plants operated by the promoter, which shall be closed down when the project becomes operational.
The project, due to its technical characteristics, falls under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 85/337/EC amended 97/11/EC. The promoter is thus required to carry out a full environmental impact assessment. The promoter reported that licensing procedures were initiated and a request for permits including an EIA were presented to the competent authorities in April 2003. All authorisations have been received in February 2005. Concerning the “Habitats” Directive 92/43/EEC and the Natura 2000 network, the investment is not expected to have a significant impact on any site of nature conservation.
Based on promoter’s information, procurement procedures followed the requirements of the European Utilities Directive 93/38/EC. An invitation to bid for the supply of an 800 MWe power train for a CCGT was published in the EU Official Journal (2004/S149-129230 on 03.08.2004).
Electricity generation.
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