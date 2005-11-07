Hafen Hamburg TEN

Summary sheet
The port of Hamburg is the second largest port for container traffic in Europe. Existing container terminals are close to saturation. The project consists in the expansion of the container terminal Buchardkai (CTB), currently the biggest container terminal in the port of Hamburg, whose capacity has been reached. The Project proposed for EIB financing is the infrastructure and equipment to be implemented by HHLA within this first phase to 2010.
Through a comprehensive rearrangement of container handling logistics on Burchardkai, the present project will improve the efficiency and increase the capacity of container handling in the port of Hamburg. Economic benefits comprise the economic surplus associated with the handling of additional container volumes, as well as reductions in throughput times and handling cost.
The investment hence is eligible under Article 267 of the EU Treaty, point c (transport infrastructure of common interest).
The project is situated in an existing container terminal that will not be expanded in physical size, but with new quays and a much denser storage of containers, will, in phases to 2014, double its capacity. The project forms part of the overall Port Master Plan 2005-2010, which was developed before July 2004 applicable date for an assessment under the SEA Directive. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive and an EIA has been carried out by the Hamburg Port Authority for the quay and berth works and in certain aspects, such as noise, for the overall terminal expansion. Final environmental approval for the EIA is expected in early 2006.
Tendering for works and equipment supply contracts for Project components has been, or will be, made in line with EU Directives on procurement, including publication in the OJEU.
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