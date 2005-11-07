Hafen Hamburg TEN

The port of Hamburg is the second largest port for container traffic in Europe. Existing container terminals are close to saturation. The project consists in the expansion of the container terminal Buchardkai (CTB), currently the biggest container terminal in the port of Hamburg, whose capacity has been reached. The Project proposed for EIB financing is the infrastructure and equipment to be implemented by HHLA within this first phase to 2010.

Through a comprehensive rearrangement of container handling logistics on Burchardkai, the present project will improve the efficiency and increase the capacity of container handling in the port of Hamburg. Economic benefits comprise the economic surplus associated with the handling of additional container volumes, as well as reductions in throughput times and handling cost.

The investment hence is eligible under Article 267 of the EU Treaty, point c (transport infrastructure of common interest).