Infr Ferroviarias ca Valenciana

Summary sheet
The project comprises the following components from the Comunidad Valenciana’s transport infrastructure investment plan: (i) the construction of a new metro station in the centre of the city of Valencia enabling the connection with a future inter-modal transport centre, (ii) the extension of the line 5 in order to give access by metro to the Airport of Valencia, (iii) the modernisation and extension of Alicante railway system connecting the city of Alicante with the town of Benidorm, and (iv) the acquisition of rolling stock.
The project will increase the reliability and the comfort the public transport service. Living conditions in the areas where the project is being implemented will be improved due to a better accessibility for a considerable number of citizens and the reduction of urban pollution. It also encompasses the link to air transport in Valencia, an Objective 1 area hence stimulating its economic development.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/CEE (as amended by Directive 97/11/EC). In general, the project’s significant enhancement of the Valencia and Alicante public transport networks is expected to reduce pollutant emissions, have a positive effect on the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants of these cities and their surrounding areas.
Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with EU Directives applicable to public authorities’ procurement, and national legislation.
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