The proposed Project consists of the design, construction and commissioning of the Thessaloniki Metro system comprising 9.5km of underground track, 13 stations and 1 depot, including repair and maintenance services. It also includes the required electromechanical systems, as well as the supply of rolling stock. Supplementary works may also be included in the project definition, in particular parking and transfer facilities. The underground line will stretch from the Thessaloniki Railway Station in the west entrance of the city to its south-eastern part.

This Project is among the main priorities of the Greek Government and a long due commitment to Thessaloniki, the second largest city of the country and a major business centre for the southern Balkans, which has been deprived from public transport of adequate standards. It is expected that the Project will offer inhabitants and visitors alike substantial timesavings in their transfers to and from the city centre while the reduction in the use of private car/taxi alternatives shall contribute to the improvement in the air quality of the city. By implementing the metro system in the centre of the city, where the heavily populated and business areas are located, the Project is expected to further enhance the benefits accrued to users of public transport and of the road network at large as well as to the environment.