Water Sector Framework Loan II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns investments to be undertaken to comply with Directive 91/271 concerning urban waste water treatment, Directive 98/83 on the quality of water intended for human consumption and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60. It includes schemes for upgrading, modernisation and expansion of water and waste water systems.
The project will make the implementation of the water directives more affordable to the population and close the funding gap for the national contribution for access to the Structural and Cohesion Funds grants.
Current environmental impact legislation in the Czech Republic reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and Directive 2003/35/EC). The Bank will ensure that all the schemes to be supported by the loan will comply with the relevant EU environmental legislation.
The schemes will be tendered in accordance with applicable thresholds and procedures of national and EU procurement legislation. Works with a value above EUR 5.3 million must be tendered with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.
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