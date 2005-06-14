ESB Transmission and Distribution VII

Summary sheet
A programme of schemes to enforce the Irish transmission and distribution electricity network, including construction of new high-voltage lines to accomodate growing electricity demand.
To secure appropriate development of the electricity network in Ireland, in order to meet electricity demand growth, and improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply. The project will also facilitate safety and environmental objectives and contribute to the reduction of technical losses, while allowing for the connection of new power generators in the competitive generation and supply markets.
The project is subject to the EU directive concerning Environmental Impact Assessment, which has been transposed directly into national law. It is anticipated that most of the project will fall under Annex II of that directive. ESB is known for being proactive with regard to the requirements of the directive and the national law. Mitigating measures are expected to concern mainly to the visual aspects of overhead lines, which can be minimised by design and careful choice of routes. Overall, the environmental impact of the project is expected to be limited and acceptable.
Contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EU, or if not yet transposed into national law, Directive 93/38/EU), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and when appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.