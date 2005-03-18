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SVILUPPO FERRARA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2005 : € 40,000,000
11/07/2005 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2005
20040654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo Ferrara

COMUNE DI FERRARA
Mr. Cattozzi.

PROVINCIA DI FERRARA
Mrs. Previati.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Up to EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment schemes in urban renewal and regeneration, local roads, environment, educational and social infrastructure in the area of Ferrara.

The operation will support the quality of life in the main urban centre of a regionally assisted area and, more broadly, the economic restructuring of an area affected by structural problems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project includes a wide range of schemes, mostly small sized. The Promoters will confirm compliance with European Directives concerning EIA and/or incidence on natural reserve areas will be examined for individual schemes.

The Promoters follow EU procurement procedures, with all contracts over the relevant thresholds submitted to international tendering with OJEU publication.

Comments

Infrastructure construction.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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