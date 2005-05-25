Global Loan with two completely separate dedicated tranches: Tranche A dedicated to finance infrastructure investments of local authorities and public sectors institutions and Tranche B dedicated to finance SMEs.

Both tranches will sustain small and medium-sized projects mainly located in assisted areas contributing towards environmental protection, rational use of energy, health and education as well as urban rehabilitation schemes and projects falling under the scope of the Bank's i2i initiative. For SMEs, projects in tourism, industry and services would also be eligible.

The EIB funding would represent up to 50% of individual allocations.