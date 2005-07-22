UNIVERSITA DI TRENTO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project, with the support of the Autonomous Province of Trento, consists of, including (a) the restructuring and expansion of the faculties of sciences, arts and philosophy, law, sociology and cognitive sciences, (b) new laboratory facilities dedicated to neurosciences and (c) a new library to be realised in line with the most modern educational standards.
The purpose of the project is to rationalise the infrastructure of the Universitá di Trento to provide the growing student population with modern infrastructures and teaching facilities, to strengthen and further develop international cooperation, and to strengthen links with the industrial sector.
The project includes a wide range of infrastructure schemes for which Environmental Impact Assessment procedures will be applied depending on their location, size and type. The overall effect of the project can be expected to be environmentally sustainable.
The contracts for the implementation of the project have been (or shall be) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.
Education, i2i.
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