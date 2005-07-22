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UNIVERSITA DI TRENTO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 20,000,000
Education : € 4,000,000
Services : € 6,000,000
Urban development : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2005 : € 4,000,000
19/12/2005 : € 6,000,000
19/12/2005 : € 10,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2005
20040639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Università di Trento.
Università degli Studi di Trento.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, with the support of the Autonomous Province of Trento, consists of, including (a) the restructuring and expansion of the faculties of sciences, arts and philosophy, law, sociology and cognitive sciences, (b) new laboratory facilities dedicated to neurosciences and (c) a new library to be realised in line with the most modern educational standards.

The purpose of the project is to rationalise the infrastructure of the Universitá di Trento to provide the growing student population with modern infrastructures and teaching facilities, to strengthen and further develop international cooperation, and to strengthen links with the industrial sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes a wide range of infrastructure schemes for which Environmental Impact Assessment procedures will be applied depending on their location, size and type. The overall effect of the project can be expected to be environmentally sustainable.

The contracts for the implementation of the project have been (or shall be) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.

Comments

Education, i2i.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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