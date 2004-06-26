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BIH RAILWAYS II

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 94,761,124
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 94,761,124
Transport : € 94,761,124
Signature date(s)
18/12/2008 : € 8,761,124
21/12/2005 : € 86,000,000
(*) Including a € 8,761,124 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related press
EUR 86 million loan for railways in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary sheet

Release date
30 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2005
20040626
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIH Railways II

Railways of Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Republic of Srpska Railways

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 80m.
Up to EUR 160m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Priority rehabilitation works on the main railways lines.

Providing higher level of speed and safety, lowering line maintenance costs and enabling the railways to handle handle freight traffic more efficiently.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the infrastructure components of the project concern the rehabilitation of existing railway lines and are not expected to generate any adverse impact on the environment.

Procurement procedures will be on the basis of international competitive bidding in line with the Bank’s guidelines.

Other links
Related press
EUR 86 million loan for railways in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 86 million loan for railways in Bosnia and Herzegovina
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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