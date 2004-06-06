TDE Perpignan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction and expansion of wastewater treatment plants in the urban areas of Perpignan and Canet.
The project consists of a programme for upgrading the wastewater treatment systems. It includes upgrading to European standards, expansion of wastewater treatment plants and construction of a sea outfall.
The project forms part of the integrated programme for improving the environment of the Perpignan Méditerranée conurbation and focuses in particular on:
- reducing the discharge of pollutants into the Têt;
- adapting the sewage system to the constraints of urban development and to comply with the regulations;
- extending and upgrading the wastewater distribution network.
The project will help to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of CAPM and have an impact on nature in a sensitive area. Compliance with Community directives and national regulations on environmental protection is required.
CAPM is subject to European procurement directives. All works contracts financed by the Bank will be issued in accordance with the provisions of European Union law.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.