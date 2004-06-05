Motorway Cernavoda – Constanta

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of 60 km of motorway between the cities of Cernavoda (150 km west of Bucharest) and the Black Sea port of Constanta as well as of the by-pass of Constanta.
The proposed section will provide an important link between Bucharest and the Black Sea port of Constanta and will create benefits in vehicle operating costs, time savings and improved safety for road users while reducing adverse environmental impacts along the existing roads, particularly inside towns.
The project would fall within Annex I of the directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment if the project were in a Member State and therefore an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be required. This EIA, including public consultations, is currently under preparation.
All the construction works and design and supervision contracts above the thresholds in the EU procurement directives will be tendered internationally with prior publication in the OJEU and in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement. The Promoter is familiar with the EIB requirements for the tendering procedures.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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