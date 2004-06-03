JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the Promoter’s European based Research and Development expenditure during the period 2004-2007.
Supporting the Promoter’s R&D expenditures in its core business areas will strengthen the market position of this EU-based enterprise. Providing funding support under EIB’s “Innovation 2010 Initiative” corresponds to the European Council recommendations to bolster investments in human capital, industrial innovation and research. In conclusion, the R&D expenditures are eligible under the EU Treaty, Article 267 point c) i2i – Furthering private sector investments in R&D and innovation.
R&D activities will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, etc. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation has been verified during appraisal.
The Promoter is a private company operating in the chemical sector and is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products.
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