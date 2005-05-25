SAMSUN LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT SYSTEM

Summary sheet
The project encompasses the construction of a 15 km urban rail line and 15 stations, as well as the purchase of rolling stock and equipment. It is located along the coastal strip between the University and Cumhuriyet Square, Samsun.
Transport throughout the municipality of Samsun is currently road-based, comprising public buses, minibuses, taxis and private cars. By developing a rail-based system, the municipality aims to improve the quality and enhance the attractiveness of its public transport services. The main economic benefits of the project are expected to be lower levels of road accidents, travel-time savings, reduction in fuel consumption and vehicle usage costs, and reduction in pollution.
On the basis of the previous experience of the EIB and the Project Feasibility Study, the project will have a beneficial effect on the environment overall, principally through the alleviation of current and future traffic congestion in Samsun, with some localised adverse impacts relating to noise and vibration. A review of environmental issues and procedures will be undertaken during appraisal.
Procurement to be in line with the EIB’s Procurement Guidelines including international competitive bidding. It is the intention of the promoter to procure the project through a single turn-key contract.
Urban Transport
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