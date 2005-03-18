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POLITECNICO DI MILANO I2I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 37,500,000
Services : € 37,500,000
Education : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2005 : € 6,250,000
16/11/2005 : € 6,250,000
16/11/2005 : € 12,500,000
16/06/2005 : € 15,625,000
30/06/2005 : € 15,625,000
16/06/2005 : € 15,625,000
30/06/2005 : € 15,625,000
16/06/2005 : € 31,250,000
30/06/2005 : € 31,250,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2005
20040579
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Politecnico di Milano i2i
POLITECNICO DI MILANO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150.00 million
EUR 400.00 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a new site for the Politecnico in the Milan’s Northern suburb of Bovisa, including acquisition and refurbishment of a number of buildings to house, new teaching and research facilities.

The purpose of the project is to rationalize the infrastructure of the Politecnico, to relocate departments operating in crowded environments and to enable the expansion of research activities while strengthening the links with the industrial sector (i2i).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project includes a wide range of infrastructure schemes for which Environmental Impact Assessment procedures will be applied depending on their location, size and type. The overall effect of the Project can thus be expected to be environmentally sustainable.

The contracts for the implementation of the Project have been (or shall be) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.

Comments

Education, i2i.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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