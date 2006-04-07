Metro De Charleroi

Summary sheet
Extension of the existing light rail network.
The project is a key component of the current Mobility Plan for the town of Charleroi which was approved in 2003. The extended metro will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the area and contribute to reducing the trend for increasing use of private cars. Charleroi is designated as an Objective 1 region, and the project will strengthen the transport infrastructure and improve access to opportunities for the eligible population. The project makes beneficial use of existing infrastructure and will finally achieve most of what was envisaged during the planning of the system.
The Project falls within the scope of Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). An Environmental Impact Assessment is in the process of being carried out for each of the main components of the project.
The project is generally considered to have a positive overall effect on the environment of the town. The main adverse impacts are disruption during construction, and some increases in noise at properties fronting sections outwith the highway existing boundary.
The project should result in a reduction in greenhouse gasses when compared with the do-nothing trend, and will therefore contribute to mitigating climate change.
SRWT is subject to EU public procurement directives - in this case 2004/17/EC, since the deadline for the transcription into national law has now passed. Contracts are expected to be published and let in accordance with EU directives, with pre-qualification process involving publication in the OJEU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.