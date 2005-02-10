Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

IMPFSTOFFWERK DESSAU TORNAU R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2005 : € 40,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2005
20040542
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Impfstoffwerk Dessau-Tornau
Impfstoffwerk Dessau-Tornau
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approx. EUR 40 million
Approx. EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a new R&D building and a new production facility for virus vaccines. Furthermore, it comprises of the reconstruction of a filling unit, expansion of existing cooling, storage and vaccine production facilities as well as investments in equipment.

The project is in line with priority one of the 1st and the 4th priority of the community support framework: “promoting competitiveness in trade and industry, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises” and “promoting human resources and equal opportunities”. The project is estimated to result in the creation of 197 new direct jobs in the region, while safeguarding existing employment in Impstoffwerk.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.

Comments

R&D and Health.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications