SVILUPPO CITTA DI TARANTO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns various investments aimed at improving the urban fabric throughout the city, and in particular in the city’s historical centre, which is eligible for Community assistance under the Urban II Community Initiative.
The investment programme is aimed at carrying out urban renewal and economic regeneration in the central part of the city and at improving the integration between the city centre and the peripheral areas.
Most of the individual schemes will concern investments of small-medium size falling under Annex II of the EU Directive 97/11. EIA procedures will thus be applied depending on their location, size and type, in line with the requirements of the Directive as transposed into regional legislation.
The promoter follows European procurement procedures and all the contracts over the relevant thresholds will be subject to international tendering with OJEU publication.
Urban renewal and development.
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