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SVILUPPO CITTA DI TARANTO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 120,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/03/2005 : € 120,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/03/2005
20040515
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo città di Taranto
Comune di Taranto Arch. Marcello Vuozzo, Comune di Taranto, Servizio Urbanistica.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 m.
EUR 300 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns various investments aimed at improving the urban fabric throughout the city, and in particular in the city’s historical centre, which is eligible for Community assistance under the Urban II Community Initiative.

The investment programme is aimed at carrying out urban renewal and economic regeneration in the central part of the city and at improving the integration between the city centre and the peripheral areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the individual schemes will concern investments of small-medium size falling under Annex II of the EU Directive 97/11. EIA procedures will thus be applied depending on their location, size and type, in line with the requirements of the Directive as transposed into regional legislation.

The promoter follows European procurement procedures and all the contracts over the relevant thresholds will be subject to international tendering with OJEU publication.

Comments

Urban renewal and development.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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