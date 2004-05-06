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TENNET HIGH VOLTAGE NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 160,000,000
Energy : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2005 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: 160 m EUR loan for construction of new high voltage link in Randstad

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2005
20040506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tennet High Voltage Network Expansion

Tennet Transmission System Operator BV
Arnhem,
The Netherlands

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Promoter’s estimates vary from EUR 220 million to EUR 415 million subject to final project layout.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Tennet will be gradually implementing from 2005 to 2012 a new 380 kV link to close a loop in the transmission grid in the western conurbation of the Netherlands.

The project constitutes a capacity investment to suppress HV transmission system bottlenecks and meeting growing demand for transmission, and to maintain a high level of quality and security of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and thus shall require an EIA. The environmental permitting and consultation process, as well as the procedures to obtain rights-of-way and building permits and the studies that are performed for that purpose shall be verified during appraisal to ensure that the environmental impact assessment procedures are acceptable to the Bank. Confirmation will be required from the competent authority regarding the impact of the project on any sites of nature conservation.

The promoter will ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18 or 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

Electricity transmission.

Other links
Related press
Netherlands: 160 m EUR loan for construction of new high voltage link in Randstad

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: 160 m EUR loan for construction of new high voltage link in Randstad
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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