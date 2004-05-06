Tennet High Voltage Network Expansion

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Tennet Transmission System Operator BV
Arnhem,
The Netherlands
Tennet will be gradually implementing from 2005 to 2012 a new 380 kV link to close a loop in the transmission grid in the western conurbation of the Netherlands.
The project constitutes a capacity investment to suppress HV transmission system bottlenecks and meeting growing demand for transmission, and to maintain a high level of quality and security of supply.
The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and thus shall require an EIA. The environmental permitting and consultation process, as well as the procedures to obtain rights-of-way and building permits and the studies that are performed for that purpose shall be verified during appraisal to ensure that the environmental impact assessment procedures are acceptable to the Bank. Confirmation will be required from the competent authority regarding the impact of the project on any sites of nature conservation.
The promoter will ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18 or 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Electricity transmission.
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