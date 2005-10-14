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FLOOD DAMAGED ROADS RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 300,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2005 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related press
Emergency loan of up to EUR 600 million for natural disaster relief to Romania
Related press
Romania: EIB loan of EUR 300 million for flood damage reconstruction

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2005
20040500
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Flood Damaged Roads Reconstruction
Romania, acting through the Ministry of Public Finance.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 261 million.
EUR 526 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the restoration of roads and waterways damaged in the floods of 2004, affecting seventeen counties in Northern Romania, and works to prevent the recurrence of similar events.

Re-establishing normal economic activity as soon as possible. Reconstruction and preventive works will contribute to the reduction of risk from future re-occurrence of similar problems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes are mainly small and mainly replacement of existing infrastrucuture and therefore have little or no new impact on the environment. All schemes will have to take into account the requirements of the Law on Environmental protection 137/1995, which is in line with EU requirements.

The Ministries of Finance and of Transport are accustomed to and use the standard Bank requirements.

Other links
Related press
Emergency loan of up to EUR 600 million for natural disaster relief to Romania
Related press
Romania: EIB loan of EUR 300 million for flood damage reconstruction

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Emergency loan of up to EUR 600 million for natural disaster relief to Romania
Related press
Romania: EIB loan of EUR 300 million for flood damage reconstruction
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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