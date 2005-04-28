Kemijoki Hydropower II

Summary sheet
The project forms part of the medium-term investment programme of Kemijoki, owner and operator of hydropower plants in Finland. The project consists of upgrading the turbines of several existing hydropower plants and building one new hydropower plant.
The project will modernise, improve efficiency and increase generation capacity to meet growing electricity demand by using renewable energy resources.
The construction of the new power plant included in the project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC due to the size of the reservoir and thus requires a formal Environmental Impact Assesment (EIA). The upgrade and refurbishment of the existing hydropower plants falls under Annex II if they are considered to have a significant impact on the environment. Following a review of the project components the competent authority will screen each individual component to determine whether a formal EIA is required or not.
The Promoter is bound by legislation to perform purchases according to the EU Procurement Directive 93/38/ECC, as transposed with the new Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC.
Article 267 c) energy projects of common interest, and a) economic and social cohesion.
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