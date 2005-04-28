Automotive Supplier RDI Facility (SFF)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
EUR 50 million risk-sharing window under SFF
The project concerns a sector dedicated i2i global loan, with a risk-sharing window under the Structured Finance Facility to support small and medium-sized RDI projects in the automotive supply industry.
With the proposed facility, the EIB would help
- to improve the automotive suppliers terms of financing,
- to leverage the financing institutions' credit lines for automotive suppliers and the automotive sector, thus accelerating small and medium RDI projects,
- to support the development of IPR-based collateralization mechanisms, in order to allow R&D intensive SME or midcap-type companies to mobilize self-developed intangible assets for finance purposes.
The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.
Manufacturing.
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