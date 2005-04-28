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AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER RDI FACILITY (SFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2007 : € 50,000,000
7/12/2007 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2005
Status
Reference
Approved | 13/12/2005
20040494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Automotive Supplier RDI Facility (SFF)
German Public Bank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million global loan window
EUR 50 million risk-sharing window under SFF
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a sector dedicated i2i global loan, with a risk-sharing window under the Structured Finance Facility to support small and medium-sized RDI projects in the automotive supply industry.

With the proposed facility, the EIB would help

  • to improve the automotive suppliers terms of financing,
  • to leverage the financing institutions' credit lines for automotive suppliers and the automotive sector, thus accelerating small and medium RDI projects,
  • to support the development of IPR-based collateralization mechanisms, in order to allow R&D intensive SME or midcap-type companies to mobilize self-developed intangible assets for finance purposes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.

Comments

Manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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