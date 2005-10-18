Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VAAL WATER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 85,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2005 : € 85,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2005
20040468
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Vaal Water Pipeline Project
Republic of South Africa, Department of Water Affairs and Forestry (DWAF) and Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) as implementing agency.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of an intake in the Vaal dam reservoir and a 118 km pipeline to Secunda to supply up to 160 M m3 of water annually to Eskom and Sasol.

The project’s objective is to meet the growing water demands of ESKOM (power) and SASOL (petroleum products) and to reduce the risk of (an economically very costly) disruption in water supply to the two users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project complies with the Bank’s environmental principle of minimisation of negative environmental impacts, and is deemed environmentally acceptable. An extensive public consultation process is an integral part of South Africa’s very sound environmental impact assessment procedures.

Procurement will be in accordance with National Procurement Rules as accepted by the Bank.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications