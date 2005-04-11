Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ADM IV TRANCHE B

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 70,000,000
Transport : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2005 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2005
20040461
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADM IV Tranche B
Société Nationale des Autoroutes du Maroc.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 70 million from the Bank's own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate.
Approximately EUR 408 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Second tranche of a loan for construction of the Settat-Marrakesh motorway section.

The project consists of construction of the Settat-Marrakesh motorway, which will form part of the Casablanca-Marrakesh link constituting the first section of the North/South route (the Casablanca-Settat stretch was opened to traffic in June 2001).

This is the second tranche of an EIB loan to ADM, the first tranche having been deployed satisfactorily with all project-related conditions fulfilled.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the conclusions of the Autoroutes du Maroc IV project appraisal, the promoter will maintain its undertaking to implement an action plan based on the proposals contained in the environmental studies, in particular, (i) adjustment of the technical characteristics of the motorway sections, and (ii) specific measures for the Settat (by-pass) to Skhour Rhamna section (61 km) and the Oum Er Rbia valley crossing.

The different components of the project will put out to public tender in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement, with publication in the OJEU where required.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications