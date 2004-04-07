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RAIFFEISENBANK GLOBAL LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2005 : € 10,000,000
12/05/2005 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for SMEs and urban infrastructure in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2005
20040407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Raiffeisenbank Global Loan
Raiffeisen Bank dd Bosna I Hercegovina and/or Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o., Sarajevo.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 30 million
In excess of EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of projects of limited scale of SMEs in industry, energy, trade, transport, and agro-industry and small infrastructure projects promoted by local authorities and other public or private sectors promoters.

To enhance the prospects for economic growth and employment in Bosnia and Herzegovina through the provision of long-term financing to the SME and municipal sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant legal framework in Bosnia and Herzegovina and be acceptable, in environmental terms, to the EIB.

The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines applicable to Global Loans will apply.

Comments

Industrial, manufacturing, services and infrastructure sectors normally eligible for EIB financing.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for SMEs and urban infrastructure in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan for SMEs and urban infrastructure in Bosnia-Herzegovina
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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