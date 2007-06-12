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VIVO CELULAR PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 250,000,000
Telecom : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/10/2007 : € 250,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2007
20040398
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Vivo Cellular Project
The promoter, Vivo S.A., is a joint venture between Portugal Telecom and Telefónica S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million.
To be defined.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments for the expansion and upgrade of an existing cellular mobile telecommunications network in Brazil. The project includes the building of a GSM-overlay network and the expansion of the existing CDMA network, together with the related investments in infrastructure, OSS and IT systems.

Contributing to

  1. improving overall business productivity in Brazil,
  2. supporting two European companies with a strategic presence in Latin America and
  3. supporting the European Commission policy and objective of promoting the adoption of open international telecommunications standards as GSM.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with local and national regulation will be verified during appraisal and complete environmental details will be assessed.

The promoter is a private company providing its services in a liberalized market, and is therefore exempt from utility type regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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