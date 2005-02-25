Schleswig-Holstein Forschung

Summary sheet
The project concerns the financing of Schleswig-Holstein's expenditure for public-sector research for the period 2003-2006. Investments mainly concern basic and applied research carried out by the five large German research institutions. A smaller portion is earmarked for the support of specialised public research institutes within the Federal State.
The structure of publicly funded research in Germany is characterized by a large number of institutions ranging from large research organisations to universities to independent single-purpose research institutes. Among them, the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, the Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, the Leibniz-Gemeinschaft, the Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft and the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft stand out as top-tier research organisations whose aim is to promote leading-edge research and technological development. The financing of these large research institutions is shared between the German Federal Government and all 16 Federal States. In the proposed operation, EIB funds would cover the expenditure of Schleswig-Holstein, up to 50% of total investment cost in the state. In addition, the project also concerns expenditure for research activities at Schleswig-Holstein's public universities.
Support of publicly funded basic and applied research in the Federal State of Schleswig-Holstein.
The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal States are subject to applicable EU Law and have adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by relevant EU Directives.
German public procurement law complies fully with Directives 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC. Hence any required tenders will be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.
Research and Development
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