Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SACHSEN-ANHALT GESUNDHEITSFUERSORGE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 172,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 172,000,000
Health : € 172,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2007 : € 72,000,000
22/06/2006 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2006
20040395
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sachsen-Anhalt Gesundheitsfürsorge II
Federal State of Sachsen-Anhalt
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million.
EUR 460 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to upgrade the State of Sachsen-Anhalt’s hospital infrastructure to standards that will enable the provision of quality services in line with Federal norms and market expectations. In addition to improved in-patient accommodation, increased out-patient capacity, up-to-date diagnostic and treatment facilities and much-improved staff working conditions, the project will ensure that the Land is endowed with infrastructure that will be easier and more cost-effective to manage and service.

The project will enable the Promoter to complete its modernisation and restructuring programme and thus to offer healthcare services in compliance with the above Council objective. It takes place in the context of a succession of hospital plan updates.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project complies with relevant EU and national environmental legislation.

The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications