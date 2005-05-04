Italgas Distribuzione

Summary sheet
The proposed operation concerns the promoter’s 2005-2008 investment programme for the modernisation and expansion of its gas distribution networks throughout Italy.
Project investments aim to renovate, rehabilitate, modernise and expand the promoter’s gas distribution networks in all areas where the promoter operates, hence maintaining standards of service to existing consumers as well as providing for growth in demand. Increasing penetration of gas in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors will displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to EU objectives of the rational use of energy and of environmental protection.
Gas distribution networks fall under the Annex II of the EIA directive 97/11, leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA. All of the schemes currently included in the project concern low and medium pressure pipelines in urban areas for which EIAs are not required under the Italian law. The project is not expected to have a significant impact on any nature conservation area given its location along existing streets and roads. This will be verified during appraisal and written confirmation from the Natura 2000 competent authority will be required if necessary.
The promoter has confirmed compliance with the requirements of EU procurement directive 93/38. Procurement activities for the various regional gas distribution companies involved are centralised and coordinated by the promoter.
Gas Distribution.
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