Terna Reti Elettriche

Summary sheet
The proposed operation will support Terna in its investment programme aimed at modernising and increasing capacity in Italy’s electricity transmission network (very high voltage and high voltage). The schemes are expected to be implemented over a 3-year period (2005-2007).
The project pays particular emphasis to the Mezzogiorno region in the south of the country and to links with other European countries (energy TENs) where it aims at increasing the transmission capacity between Italy and its neighbouring countries, in particular Switzerland.
The environmental impact of the project schemes is expected to be mainly visual. The project will respect the limits on electromagnetic fields set by national legislation, which are in line with EU recommendations. Some of the project schemes are likely to fall under either Annex I or Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Investment schemes, which may require, according to their technical characteristics, an EIA represent up to 15% of total project cost. A copy of the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of any investment requiring a formal EIA must be submitted to the Bank.
The promoter follows EU public procurement procedures in accordance with the Utilities Directive 93/38/EC pending transposition of 2004/17/EC into national law.
Electricity transmission.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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