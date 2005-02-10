STADTENTWAESSERUNG DRESDEN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the 2004-2008 investment program for the rehabilitation and extension of the water sewerage system in the city of Dresden, Germany.
The aim of the project is to ensure compliance by the promoter with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation. The investments included primarily intend to ensure compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment (UWWT) Directive (91/271/EEC), the aim of which is to upgrade the quality of water discharged into recipient rivers and the sea. The project will therefore contribute to improving the quality of life of some 750,000 residents in the City of Dresden and its surroundings, in its full extend in an Objective 1 area. As such, the project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 267 point (c) - environment – and point (a) - regional development - of the EC Treaty.
Compliance with EU/national environment law will be assessed during appraisal. The project is consistent with EU environmental policy. It is likely that an EIA is required for the rehabilitation and the extension of the major Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dresden/Kaditz. Details will be assessed during appraisal.
The program falls under the Procurement Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EC and 93/37/EC. Further details will be assessed during appraisal.
Electricity, Gas and Water supply.
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