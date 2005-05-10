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ROUTES RURALES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2005 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2005
20040370
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Second National Rural Roads Programme
Direction des Routes et de la Circulation Routière – DRCR (Directorate for Roads and Road Traffic), which comes under the Ministry of Planning and Transport.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million from the Bank's own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate.
Approximately EUR 450 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

First five-year phase of the new national programme for the construction of rural roads (PNRR2), concerning a new network of 15 500 km of rural roads to be constructed or upgraded.

This project will help the Moroccan authorities to improve accessibility for the rural population from 54% (following PNRR1) to 80%.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental aspects will be taken into account, for example in the design, execution of the work and maintenance of the roads. The work on the roads will be carried out in accordance with the Moroccan Ministry of Planning's operational manual on environmental procedures (in compliance with European environmental directives) in order to avoid any significant impact on the local environment.

The different components of the project will be put out to public tender in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement, with publication in the OJEU where required.

Comments

Road construction.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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