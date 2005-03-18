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POWER PLANTS INVESTMENT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 130,000,000
Energy : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2007 : € 13,000,000
15/02/2006 : € 43,000,000
10/07/2008 : € 74,000,000
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EUR 43 million for rational use of energy

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2006
20040361
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Power Plants Investment Loan

Holding Slovenske Elektrarne d.o.o.
Koprska ulica 92
SI-1000 Ljubljana

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 130 million
Estimated at EUR 260 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project involves the construction and operation of two run-the-river hydro power plants of 42.5 MW and 39.5 MW on the river Sava in the east of Slovenia, and a 178 MW pump storage power plant at the Soca river in the west.

To contribute to meeting the country’s growing electricity demand while maintaining self-sufficiency and raising the share of renewable energy by exploiting the remaining hydro potential in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For all the project sections, both the Enviromental Impact Assessment and public hearing phase will be completed.

The components of the project to be financed by the Bank are open on equal terms to international competition under the principles of transparency, economy and non-discrimination in accordance with the Bank’s procurement criteria.

Comments

Electricity, gas and water supply.

Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EUR 43 million for rational use of energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EUR 43 million for rational use of energy
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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