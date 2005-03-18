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CLINICAL CENTERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2017 : € 50,000,000
12/12/2008 : € 70,000,000
8/12/2006 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports with EUR 170 million the development of municipal infrastructure, health care and SMEs
Related press
Serbia: EUR 160 million for hospital modernisation and railways rehabilitation

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2006
20040340
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Clinical Centers Rehabilitation Project
Republic of Serbia – Ministry of Health
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 110 million
Up to EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Improvement of medical and supporting services of Clinical Centers of Belgrade, Nis, Novi Sad and Kragujevac. Upgrading of Torlak Institute’s vaccine manufacturing facilities.

Improvement in providing general and specialised hospital care comparable with that in the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Designs for the Clinical Centres rehabilitation projects will ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns in line with the Bank’s guidelines.

The compliance of procurement procedures will be ascertained during appraisal. It is expected that a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be responsible for managing the procurement.

Other links
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports with EUR 170 million the development of municipal infrastructure, health care and SMEs
Related press
Serbia: EUR 160 million for hospital modernisation and railways rehabilitation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports with EUR 170 million the development of municipal infrastructure, health care and SMEs
Related press
Serbia: EUR 160 million for hospital modernisation and railways rehabilitation
Other links

Videos

Thumbnail: The EIB is working alongside our partners to fight the impact of COVID-19 outside the EU
The EIB is working alongside our partners to fight the impact of COVID-19 outside the EU
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Thumbnail: A new clinical centre for Niš
A new clinical centre for Niš
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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