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LOCAL AUTHORITY FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 90,000,000
Urban development : € 30,000,000
Solid waste : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2005 : € 15,000,000
29/11/2007 : € 15,000,000
16/11/2005 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2005
20040331
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Local Authority Framework Loan ("FL") II

National Development Finance Agency (NDFA)
Paul Farrell / Síona Meghen
Treasury Building Grand Canal Street, Dublin 2,
tel: +353 1 664 0800

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150m.
EUR 300m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

FL for the following purposes:

  1. environmental investments, mainly in water supply and treatment and possibly solid waste;
  2. the protection and improvement of the urban environment, including the renovation and upgrading of buildings of community interest, within the context of overall urban renewal strategies;
  3. the development of tourism infrastructure.

Environmental projects will account for at least 70% of allocations.

Many investments are driven be the requirement to meet EU environmental directives. Other projects, like those relating to the urban environment, will form part of the EU’s wider urban renewal strategies which complement employment and local economic development programmes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Projects are to conform with the Environmental Laws of the EU and the laws of Ireland. The requirement for an environmental impact assessment is determined at the planning stage of the project by the respective Council. Environmental issues will be reviewed prior to allocation under the FL.

Councils are required to respect national & European legislation applicable to public authorities procurement and should fully comply with EU Directive 93/98 EC and its amendment.

Comments

Public sector.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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