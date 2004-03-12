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UNIVERSITA DI VERONA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Services : € 7,500,000
Education : € 22,500,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2008 : € 2,500,000
30/12/2009 : € 5,000,000
10/12/2008 : € 7,500,000
30/12/2009 : € 15,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2008
20040312
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Università di Verona
As for all other Italian public universities, “Università di Verona” (hereafter UniVerona) is an autonomous entity with legal personality under the supervision of the “Ministero per l’Università e la Ricerca”.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million.
EUR 145 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion, upgrading and rationalisation of UniVerona’s teaching and research infrastructure.

Expand research activities, decrease the congestion in teaching activities and contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of education. The proposed operation is fully supportive of the Lisbon objectives and consistent with the EIB’s Innovation 2010 Initiative. The project will also contribute to the urban renewal of the City of Verona and comprises the refurbishment of historic buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises new construction and rehabilitation of premises for educational activities. Compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EEC, amending 85/337/EEC, will be verified during appraisal and the status of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.

UniVerona follows EU procurement directives and will publish and tender projects according to generally established and internationally accepted procedures.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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