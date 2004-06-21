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LANDESBANK RHEINLAND-PFALZ GL III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 99,701,238.83
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 99,701,238.83
Credit lines : € 99,701,238.83
Signature date(s)
25/08/2004 : € 20,359,964.17
10/09/2004 : € 20,661,157.02
25/04/2005 : € 27,301,092.04
1/07/2005 : € 31,379,025.6

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/08/2004
20040287
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Landesbank Rheinland-Pfalz (Global Loan III)
Landesbank Rheinland-Pfalz Girozentrale Mainz, Germany.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100m.
At least EUR 200m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan for the financing of small and medium sized projects (A) carried out by SMEs or (B) contributing towards environmental protection, rational use of energy and improvements to infrastructure in assisted areas and/or those related to international traffic links as well as of infrastructure related to education, health and housing.

The global loan contributes to support investments in the target areas by lowering the funding cost for SME and public sector projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation and guidelines (e.g. on EIA, etc.) is made a condition and to be confirmed by the promoter for each allocation under the Global Loan.

All eligible projects will have to respect the rules and conditions on procurement set out in the side-letters provided to this effect, in line with European and national legislation.

Comments

Environmental protection, rational use of energy, improvement of infrastructure (including health, education, and social housing integrated in well-defined urban schemes).

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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